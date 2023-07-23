SOUTH PENN LEAGUE
Cashtown 6, Mason-Dixon 5
Chase King singled home Aden Juelich with the walk-off winner in the bottom of the seventh in Game 2 of the teams’ quarterfinal series Saturday afternoon at Cashtown.
The defending champions entered the postseason at 14-15-1 and the sixth seed, but swept the third-seeded Rebels to move on to the semifinals.
Chris Schachle was 2-for-3 with a homer, double and drove in four runs for the Pirates.
Following a three-spot by the visitors in the third, Schachle belted a three-run round-tripper to put his team back in front, but the visitors kept battling.
Single runs in fourth and sixth by M-D evened things at 5.
Josh Topper went the route on the hill for Cashtown and allowed five runs on eight hits with 12 strikeouts and four walks. He threw 80 strikes out of his 121 pitches, which exceeded his previous season-high in pitches by 44.
King and Juelich each produced two knocks for the hosts, while Brady Knouse had a game-high three hits for the Rebels.
Mason-Dixon 003 101 0 — 5 8 2
Cashtown 023 000 1 — 6 10 0
Frank McCreary and Jonathan Lugo; Josh Topper and Dylan Ed. SO-BB: McCreary 3-2; Topper 12-4. WP-Topper. LP-McCreary. 2B: C — Cameron Bailey, Chris Schachle. HR: C — Schachle.
Hagerstown 18, New Oxford 2
The regular season champs made quick work of the Twins, advancing to the league semifinals with a Game 2 victory on Saturday afternoon at New Oxford.
Already leading 4-0 in the third, the Braves put things out of reach with an eight-run uprising, then added five more in the fourth.
Andrew Mathias, the league’s leader in home runs and RBI during the regular season, had three hits and brought home five runs on Saturday.
Corey Jamison also had three hits and plated a quartet of runners, while Chanse Phillips homered and doubled among his four knocks. Justin Lewis doubled twice for the victors.
Derek Huff smoked a triple for the Twins to drive home both of their runs.
Hagerstown 138 51 — 18 20 0
New Oxford 002 00 — 2 3 0
Ethan Caudo, Colby Maun (4) and Maddox Brooks; Jordan Arnold and Amari Bullock. SO-BB: Caudo 6-2, Maun 2-0; Arnold 1-1. WP-Caudo. LP-Arnold. 2B: H — Justin Lewis 2, Chanse Phillips, Corey Jamison; NO — A.J. Bullock. 3B: H — Andrew Mathias; NO — Derek Huff. HR: H — Phillips.
Shippensburg 5, Biglerville 4
The Black Sox season ended when Max Armstrong singled home Joey Maun with the series-clinching run with one out in the bottom of the ninth on Saturday afternoon at Shippensburg.
The game was level at 4-4 from the fifth through eighth innings before the Stars broke through with the winner.
Biglerville plated four in the third with Conor Orner delivering a two-run double and Pat Armor and Austin Black each supplying run-scoring singles.
Ship responded with back-to-back two-spots in the third and fourth innings to even the contest.
Logan Brewer had three knocks to pace the Sox bats, while Orner and Black each had a pair.
Maun, Armstrong and Bryce Shaffer had two hits apiece for the winners.
Biglerville 004 000 000 — 4 9 4
Shippensburg 002 200 001 — 5 14 0
Branson Diller, Logan Brewer (5) and Pat Armor; Spencer Seaman, Greg Cunha (3) and Jaile Reyes. WP-Cunha. LP-Brewer. 2B: S — Evan Wagaman, Garrett Walk; B — Conor Orner.
Littlestown 4, Frederick 3
Frederick 5, Littlestown 2
Flying Dog pitcher Ryan Shriver needed 146 pitches to finish the job, but he got it done in Game 3 of his team’s quarterfinal series on Sunday afternoon at Littlestown.
Shriver worked out of a two-on, none-out jam in the bottom of the seventh to secure the victory.
He gave up two runs and five hits with two strikeouts and walked ten.
Frederick spotted the Dodgers a 1-0 lead, but struck for two runs in each of the second and third innings to take the lead.
Littlestown got a run back in the fourth, but the Dogs added an insurance tally with a run in the top of the sixth.
Chris Shriver, Kevin Kopas and Calvin Sichler each had a pair of hits for Frederick.
Jacon Ingle had two knocks for the Dodgers.
Sunday’s game was necessary after Littlestown took Game 2 on Nicholas Milium’s solo homer in the top of the seventh that broke a 3-3 tie.
The Dodgers led that game 3-0 into the bottom of the fourth before Frederick struck for two runs in the fourth and then tied things up in the sixth.
Justin Keith had two hits, one of them a homer, for the Dodgers. Meanwhile, Frederick was led by two hits each from Chris Shriver and Jonny O’Neil.
Calvin Benevento earned the win on the hill for Littlestown, going all seven and allowing a pair of earned runs on nine hits with two punch outs and one free pass.
Saturday
Littlestown 201 000 1 — 4 6 1
Frederick 000 201 0 — 3 9 0
Calvin Benevento and Curtis Harman; Logan Manz, Matt Hughes (6) and Jonny O’Neil. WP-Benevento. LP-Hughes. 2B: L — Sam Wertz; F — Eric Turner 2. HR: L — Justin Keith, Nicholas Milium; F — O’Neil.
Sunday
Frederick 022 001 0 — 5 8 2
Littlestown 100 100 0 — 2 5 2
Ryan Shriver and Jonny O’Neil; Coen Harvey, Trent Copenhaver (3), Justin Gladhill (6) and Curtis Harman. WP-Shriver. LP-Harvey. 2B: F — Curt Moore; L — Jacon Ingle.
Semifinals Set
Top-seeded Hagerstown was the only top four seed to advance past the quarterfinals and the Braves vanquished New Oxford in two games to move on to the semis.
They’ll take on seventh-seeded Frederick, which needed three games to topple No. 2 seed Littlestown.
Hagerstown took all three regular season meetings with the Flying Dogs by a combined 28-2 score.
The other semi features a pair of lower seeds in fifth-seed Shippensburg and sixth-seed Cashtown, both of whom swept their quarterfinal matchups.
Ship took down Biglerville and Cashtown did away with Mason-Dixon.
The Stars won two -of-three against the Pirates, though Cashtown outscored Ship, 7-6, in the three meetings.
The semifinals begin on Tuesday with the higher seeds hosting and they will host the odd-numbered games, while the lower seeds will host the even-numbered games.
Semifinal Schedule
Tuesday, July 25
Frederick at Hagerstown, 6
Cashtown at Shippensburg, 7
Thursday, July 27
Hagerstown at Frederick, 6
Shippensburg at Cashtown, 6
Saturday, July 29
Frederick at Hagerstown, 1
Cashtown at Shippensburg, 1
Sunday, July 30 - if nec.
Hagerstown at Frederick, 1
Shippensburg at Cashtown, 1
Tuesday, August 1 - if nec.
Frederick at Hagerstown, 1
Cashtown at Shippensburg, 7
