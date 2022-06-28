Growing up, Chase Roberts’ first love was baseball. He played high-level travel ball for years, but began to focus more on football when it became apparent that his future was throwing the pigskin, not a horsehide.
Roberts gave up travel ball, but still plays American Legion baseball and his complete-game effort led Hanover to a 4-1 victory over Gettysburg in York Adams League action Tuesday night at the Cashtown Community Fire Department.
A three-year starter at quarterback for the Nighthawks’ football team, Roberts has received interest from Gettysburg College, Millersville University and Clarion University.
“I gave up travel ball, because legion ball allows me more time to focus on football,” he said. “Baseball has always been what I’ve done, but football kinda took over a few years ago. Still, there’s nothing like playing baseball with your buddies and that’s why I still do both.”
Roberts went the distance and allowed an unearned run and three hits with 11 strikeouts and two walks. He threw strikes on 63 of his 90 pitches.
“I had been throwing a football for the past few days, so when I started warming up tonight, the baseball felt really light,” he said. “Everything felt good tonight and I was very confident, because the defense was good behind me.”
Things began well for Post 14 as Brandon Morgret and Jaxon Dell each stroked singles to begin the game, then Roberts walked to pack the sacks with no outs.
Gettysburg’s Wyatt Sokol fanned the next two batters, but an error allowed Dan Corbin to reach base, scoring Morgret in the process.
Gettysburg (4-5) got two on with one out in its half of the first, but Roberts punched out the next two hitters.
“Chase did very well today and he showed a lot of poise on the mound,” Hanover head coach Tim Wagaman said. “He’s matured a lot as a player and he doesn’t let things linger when they don’t go well for him. He just moves on.”
Hanover (4-5) struck for three runs in the top of the third with a pair of Post 202 miscues aiding the cause.
Gavin Trish singled home Roberts and Ryan Moore, who began the frame with back-to-back singles. Then Tyler Hansford’s knock plated Trish.
“We put the ball in play and they made a few mistakes that helped us out,” Wagaman said. “Then, when we had a chance to score, we got a couple of big hits.”
Meanwhile, Roberts was cooking, as he retired 14 straight after Charlie Shull reached on an error to begin the bottom of the second.
Roberts had a four-pitch inning in the fourth and struck out the side in the fifth. His run of consecutive retired hitters ended when Reid Payne drew a walk with two down in the sixth.
“We didn’t give ourselves our best chance to win tonight,” Gettysburg head coach Matt Rebert said. “The game was lost in the early innings, because our defense left us down and we didn’t have a good approach at the plate.”
Post 202 avoided the shutout in the seventh when Ian Plank punched a single into right field that plated Mason Rebert and gave the hosts runners on the corners with one out and the tying run at the plate.
However, Roberts induced a pair of groundouts to end it.
Both teams have one game remaining on their regular season schedule. Gettysburg hosts Spring Grove today at 6 p.m. While Post 14 welcomes Bermudian Springs on Friday at 6 p.m.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Hanover 103 000 0 — 4 6 2
Gettysburg 000 000 1 — 1 3
Chase Roberts and Brandon Morgret; Wyatt Sokol, Guy Foster (4) and Austin Keller. SO-BB: Roberts 11-2; Sokol 3-1, Foster 0-3. W-Roberts. L-Sokol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.