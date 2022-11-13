Franklin & Marshall scored two touchdowns in the first 5:07 of the fourth quarter to turn a 10-point game into a 31-7 lead en route to a 31-14 win over host Gettysburg on Saturday.
THE LEADERS
• Teddy Girton led the Bullets (1-9, 1-8 CC) with three catches for 79 yards, including a 58-yard touchdown.
• Josh Williams paced the defense with eight tackles and two pass breakups.
FOR THE FOES
• Aaron Rascoe led the Diplomats (6-4, 5-4 CC) with 19 rushes for 93 yards and three touchdowns.
• Gary Lewis had six grabs for 100 yards.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• After a trade of punts in the first six minutes of the game, Franklin & Marshall took over at its own 34 with 8:55 to play. A 42-yard Ty Tremba-to-Gary Lewis pass keyed an eight-play drive, setting up first-and-goal at the Gettysburg 3. The Bullet defense held the Diplomats to a 19-yard Laurence Miller field goal with 5:36 on the clock.
• Another eight-play drive that spanned the first and second quarter covered 76 yards in 4:11, ending with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Will Higson for a 10-0 lead just 2:10 into the second period.
• A strip sack set up the Gettysburg offense at the Diplomat 28 with 5:52 remaining in the second quarter but the offense could net just six yards on three play and the 39-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right. Franklin & Marshall needed seven plays to move 78 yards and go up 17-0. Lewis started the drive with a 29-yard catch then Aaron Roscoe finished it with a six-yard run up the middle with 1:52 on the clock.
• Rocco Abdinoor was able to respond, however, engineering a scoring drive before the break. Facing third-and-17 from his own 42, Abdinoor was forced to scramble to the right before finding a wide-open Teddy Girton at the F&M 25. The senior wide receiver took it the rest of the way untouched for the 58-yard score, cutting the deficit to 17-7 at the break.
• Neither team moved the ball inside the opponents’ 40 in the fourth quarter before Diplomats were driving at the end of the quarter. Two plays into the fourth quarter, Roscoe took it the final 12 yards of a 10-play, 76-yard march for a 24-7 advantage.
• Franklin & Marshall added a six-play, 60-yard drive on its next possession that ended with Roscoe’s third score of the day and a 31-7 lead.
• Nick Riggio capped a 10-play, 63-yard drive with a three-yard touchdown run to set the final margin with 3:32 to play.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Franklin & Marshall finished with a 386-255 advantage in total offense.
• The Bullets were penalized 19 times for 156 yards while the Diplomats were flagged just six times for 47 yards.
WRESTLING: Gettysburg had a top-six finisher in half of the weight classes, and nabbed two of the top six spots at 174 to place seventh at the Washington & Jefferson Wrestling Invitational on Saturday. The Bullets scored 86 points at the 14-team tournament.
THE LEADERS
• Phil Nave led the Bullets with a second-place finish at heavyweight. Nave’s first two bouts ended in falls, winning in 1 36 and 5:30. In the semifinals, he recorded a 4-1 win over Robbie West (Lycoming) before dropping an 11-1 major decision to Lycoming’s Connor Fulmer in the title tilt.
• Eric Mougalian finished third at 149, recording a 3-1 day. After an opening-round bye, he recorded a 1-minute, 52-second pin and 7-1 victory to make it to the semifinals. There, he dropped a 10-8 decision to Lycoming’s Logan Bartlett. In the third-place bout, Mougalian topped Eli Blackwell (Southern Virginia), 11-7.
• Brendan Loder also placed third, going 3-1 at 197. He started with a 5-4 win over Noah Dehainaut (Muskingum) and 10-3 victory over Thiel’s Braydon Herbster to advance to the semifinals. Eventual champion Gable Crebs (Lycoming) toped Loder by technical fall 16-0 to drop him to the third-place bout, where Loder defeated Jamestown’s Brock Johnson, 3-1.
• At 165, Justin Richey opened his day with a pin of Fairmont’s Nick Kelbaugh in 2:04 before falling to the consolation bracket with a 6-0 loss. He then worked his way back to a sixth-place finish in the bracket. He bookended the consolation bracket with major decision wins of 13-2 and 14-4, adding a 4-minute, 13-second pin and forfeit win in the middle. In the fifth-place match, Jude Childers (Fairmont) edged Richey 11-7 in sudden victory.
• Michael Daugherty and David Bancroft Jr. each placed at 174. Daugherty went 2-2 to place fourth while Bancroft was 3-2 to finish sixth. Daugherty opened his day with back-to-back major decision wins to get to the semis. He won 8-0 and 12-2 before falling by way of first-period pin to Southern Virginia’s Tyson Hoopes. In the third-place match, he was also pinned in the first period by Lycoming’s Eli Crum. Bancroft pinned Josh Hall (Thiel) in 1:53 before falling, 7-3. In the consolation bracket, Bancroft won his first two bouts 7-5 and 20-6 to make it to the fifth-place match, where he dropped an 11-3 decision to Alderson-Broaddus’ Greg Griffen.
FOR THE FOES
• Lycoming captured the team title with 224 points.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Connor Leszczuk dropped his first match of the day 10-5 to Jamal Everette (Alderson-Broaddus) before wrestling all the way and finishing a bout shy of placing at 157. His consolation bracket started with a 1-minute, 15-second pin before recording decisions of 2-0 and 4-3. He was then pinned late in the first period by Muskingum’s Gavin Greer.
• At 141, Julian Amadio went 2-2 on the day. He opened his quest with a 16-12 win in sudden victory before adding a 2-minute, 29-second pin of Fairmont State’s Esdras Castillo. He then dropped a 6-5 sudden-victory decision to Alderson-Broaddus’ Richard Davis and fell to the consolation bracket, where Amadio lost a 10-1 major decision to Waynesburg’s Harley constable.
• Jake Stein recorded one win at 149. He captured his first bout of the day by a 9-2 count over Pitt-Bradford’s Henry Cummings before falling in his next two matchups.
• Heath Rudolph opened his day at 157 with a pin midway through the second period before falling 11-9 and with a first-period fall.
• Also at 157, Oscar Winch sandwiched a pair of losses with a 9-7 win.
• At 165, Graham Chandler started his day with a 38-second pin before dropping two straight matches.
• Simon Taylor just missed out on his second straight placefinish. After falling in his opening bout, he recorded a 3-minute, 17-second pin and 7-1 decision in the consolation bracket. He fell 8-1 to Fairmont’s Mason Atkinson to end his day.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action at the Shenandoah Duals on Saturday. Action begins at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.