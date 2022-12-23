The 2023 season schedule for Lincoln Speedway is highlighted by new and exciting changes starting with the Ice Breaker Weekend on Feb. 25 and 26. This is the first time the official kick-off of sprint car racing in Central PA will be held as a two-day event.

Another first for the track is the two-day Dirt Classic weekend scheduled for Sept. 2 and 3 with the “Kickoff to the Classic” on Saturday and “Dirt Classic X” on Sunday.

