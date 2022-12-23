The 2023 season schedule for Lincoln Speedway is highlighted by new and exciting changes starting with the Ice Breaker Weekend on Feb. 25 and 26. This is the first time the official kick-off of sprint car racing in Central PA will be held as a two-day event.
Another first for the track is the two-day Dirt Classic weekend scheduled for Sept. 2 and 3 with the “Kickoff to the Classic” on Saturday and “Dirt Classic X” on Sunday.
The recently announced World of Outlaws visit in March means that the premier sprint car touring series will be making two appearances in 2023 with the first coming on Saturday, March 18. The “Gettysburg Clash” returns on Wednesday, May 10.
Another exciting addition to the schedule this year is the return of modifieds to Lincoln Speedway. The popular division makes their first appearance in the pigeon hills since 2012 on March 4 along with the 410 sprint cars.
Lincoln Speedway will host 15 different divisions, with 30 dates for the 410 sprints and 16 dates for the 358 sprints. The super late models will make three appearances including the return of “Appalachian Mountain Speedweek” on June 17.
The 600 wingless micros will be a part of the racing action on July 1 along with the Central PA Legends, Limited Stocks and Xcel modifieds.
Track management has listened to the racers and the fans and have moved the start times up for most events. The mid-summer shows are scheduled for 7 p.m. instead of 7:30 p.m. In addition to the earlier start times, the promoters have scheduled more two division shows after considering feedback from last year’s schedule.
Along with the new additions to the schedule, many familiar and popular dates will be back for 2023. The 20th Annual “Weldon Sterner Memorial” is slated for May 20. “Fallen Firefighters Night” is slated for May 6. Lincoln will host two PA Speedweek shows with the 24th Annual “Kevin Gobrecht Memorial” paying $10,092 to win on June 24. The $7,300 to win “Kramer Klash” is back on August 26.
Also back in 2023 are the Bob Leiby Memorial on May 27, Steve Smith Tribute Race on June 3, Dean’s Auto Plaza Night on July 15, DCS School of Driving Night on August 5 and the Barry Skelly Memorial on August 19. The season will conclude with the Brian Montieth Classic on Saturday, October 14.
In addition, there will be special shows featuring kids “Big Wheel” racing, and several auto racing “club” nights. The entire 2023 schedule is available online at www.lincolnspeedway.com/schedule.
