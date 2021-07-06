Assistant cross country and track and field coach Amanda Kerno will have a few more duties added to her plate with a promotion from part-time coach to full-time heading into her fourth year at Gettysburg College.
Kerno takes over as the Bullets’ lead assistant and fills the void previously vacated by current head coach Bryson Hartzler. Hartzler took over the six men’s and women’s cross country and indoor/outdoor track and field programs following the retirement of long-time coach Aubrey Shenk following the 2019 cross country season.
“We are very excited to have Amanda transition into this full-time role here within our program,” said Hartzler. “Her time spent working with the distance program over the past three years has produced conference champions, school record holders and all-region performers. I look forward to seeing what she can continue to accomplish and add to our program in this elevated role.”
A former standout runner at Elizabethtown College, Kerno arrived at Gettysburg in the fall of 2018 as a part-time assistant with the cross country and track and field programs. Over the course of the last three seasons, the Bullets have racked up an all-region and all-conference performer in cross country and posted a total of 24 all-conference performances in the indoor and outdoor track and field campaigns. Gettysburg has set a pair of program records and student-athletes have posted a total of 61 top-10 performances in track and field.
Kerno has focused specifically on the distance events and witnessed Sam Sheldon ’20 earn all-conference and all-region honors in cross country in 2019 before breaking the program’s indoor record in the 5,000 meters in 2020. The pandemic wiped out the 2020 outdoor, 2020 cross country, and 2021 indoor seasons, but when Gettysburg returned to action this spring the team was more than ready, posting a total of 10 all-conference performances and managing 10 top-10 marks in the record book.
In addition to her increase input across the six programs, Kerno will also aid Hartzler in recruiting of prospective student-athletes and day-to-day planning.
Prior to Gettysburg, Kerno was a four-year member of the cross country and track and field teams at Elizabethtown. She was a three-time NCAA Division III Championship qualifier, two-time all-region performer, and three-time all-conference honoree in cross country. On the track, she was named All-Middle Atlantic Conference First Team after a third-place finish in the 5,000 meters at the conference indoor meet and was tagged all-conference second team in both the 5,000 and 10,000 outdoors as a senior.
Kerno, who is an A.C.E. Certified Personal Trainer, graduated from Elizabethtown with a degree in psychology in January 2015.
Gettysburg returns to the cross country course this fall with a race against the alumni on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 10:45 a.m. The first intercollegiate meet is set for Friday, Sept. 3, at 8:45 p.m. at Shippensburg University.
FIELD HOCKEY: The Gettysburg College field hockey team will look to rekindle the magic from a successful 2019 campaign when it retakes the field this fall.
The Bullets won 11 games and advanced to the semifinals of the Centennial Conference Championship in its last full season in 2019. The team was full of drama late in the year, clinching a conference playoff spot with an overtime win over Dickinson College and holding off the best Bryn Mawr College field hockey team in that institution’s history in the first round of the CC Championship. Gettysburg made a late run in the conference semifinals before eventually falling to national semifinalist Johns Hopkins University 5-4.
Despite the loss of the 2020 campaign due to the pandemic, Head coach Barb Jordan welcomes back a veteran squad led by nine seniors for her 20th season at the helm. Jordan is the program’s all-time wins leader with 174 and has led the Bullets into the postseason 10 times.
Gettysburg opens the year with a scrimmage at Goucher on Aug. 28 before travelling for three of the first four games of the season, including the season opener at Shenandoah University on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. Shenandoah put together a 7-4 record this past spring and was crowned ECAC champion after a 17-win season in 2019.
The first home game of 2021 will feature Lebanon Valley College on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 1 p.m. The Dutchmen have put together a 17-8 combined record over the last two campaigns, but one of those setbacks includes a 2-1 victory by the Bullets in 2019. It was Gettysburg’s first win over Lebanon Valley in 20 years.
Gettysburg travels to Stevenson University and Alvernia University on Sept. 5 and Sept. 8, respectively, before a three-game home stand. The Bullets meet Cabrini University and Susquehanna University on back-to-back Saturdays before kicking off Homecoming Weekend with the Centennial opener against Bryn Mawr on Friday, Sept. 24, at 3:30 p.m.
The end of September and beginning of October sees Gettysburg involved in arguably its toughest stretch with three games against 2019 NCAA playoff participants. The Bullets begin a three-game road trip against Kean University, which went 19-4 and advanced to the second round of the national playoffs two years ago, on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 2 p.m. Four days later, Gettysburg meets 2019 national runner-up Franklin & Marshall University at 7 p.m.
After dropping back-to-back 3-2 decisions to Swarthmore in 2018 and 2019, the Bullets will look to upend the Garnet on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 4 p.m. The middle of the week lines Gettysburg against Johns Hopkins at home on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 4 p.m. The Blue Jays have won the last two CC titles and advanced to the national semis in 2019. The Bullets host Muhlenberg College on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 1 p.m.
Gettysburg heads to Washington College one week later on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 1 p.m. before an annual showdown with Dickinson on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 4 p.m. Each of the last three meetings between the Bullets and Red Devils have been decided by a goal with the winning team securing playoff berths in 2018 and 2019.
Gettysburg’s final two home games come against Haverford College and McDaniel College on Oct. 23 and Oct. 27, respectively. The Bullets close the regular season at the CC leader in team championships, Ursinus College, on Saturday, Oct. 30, at noon.
All home games will be streamed live on the Centennial Conference Digital Network.
SWIMMING: Recent graduate Oliver Yancey and rising senior Sam Nonemaker from the Gettysburg College men’s swimming team were named to the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America Division III Scholar All-America Team.
First-team honorees were student-athletes who achieved a grade-point average of 3.50 or higher and were invited to compete at the national championship. Due to the cancellation of the Division III and NAIA championships, the CSCAA established time standards for qualification based on a standard deviation of previous national championship participation.
Both Yancey and Nonemaker were first-team honorees after cruising past the GPA standard and earning first-team All-America status this season.
Yancey clocked the second-fastest time in Division III in the 50 free this season. His time of 20.20 to kick off the 200 free relay trailed only Calvin College’s Noah Holstege (19.78) for the top time in the country and was the second-fastest in program history. Yancey turned in a breakout campaign as a junior, grabbing All-Centennial Conference recognition in five events, including silver medals in the 50 free and 100 breast. An environmental studies major, he finished among the program’s top 10 in the 50 free (2nd, 20.20), 100 free (6th, 45.49), 200 IM (10th, 1:57.21), 400 IM (5th, 4:12.20), 100 breast (2nd, 57.37), and 200 breast (2nd, 2:09.05).
Yancey joined Nonemaker with All-America honors as members of the 200 and 400 free relays. The 200 free relay logged the sixth-fastest time in the country this year at 1:21.58, while the 400 free relay ranked seventh at 3:03.24. Nonemaker’s split of 45.45 as the third leg of the 400 free relay helped Gettysburg track down and beat Johns Hopkins University in a dual meet this past April. Heading into his senior year, the mathematical economics major ranks among the program’s top five in the 200 IM (2nd, 1:52.64), 100 fly (4th, 50.83), and 100 breast (4th, 58.17).
In addition to individual accolades, both men’s and women’s programs were named Scholar All-America Teams recently. The men’s team posted a collective cumulative GPA of 3.32 during the spring to earn the award for the 13th time in 14 semesters. The women posted a GPA of 3.45 to earn academic team laurels for the 14th-straight semester.
In two seasons at the helm, head coach Greg Brown has coached eight All-Americans and seven Scholar All-Americans. The 2020 CC Women’s Coach of the Year, Brown led the women’s program to the conference title in 2020, while the men’s program was the league runner-up. The Bullets only competed in a dual against Johns Hopkins due to the pandemic in 2020-21.
