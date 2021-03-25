Last Saturday, Tom Brands and the Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling program won its 24 national championship in school history.
That number leaves them second all-time behind Oklahoma State and was the first for the Hawkeyes since 2010, the third of three-consecutive for Brands and company.
Buoyed by superstar Spencer Lee at 125 pounds, who took home his third individual title and finished the season undefeated despite two torn ACLs, the Hawkeyes put up 129 team points to finish well clear of Penn State, which took second with 113.5.
This marks just the second time in the last decade that someone other than Penn State has taken home the team title, with Iowa joining the 2015 Ohio State Buckeyes as teams to upend the juggernaut Nittany Lions.
And yet, when the dust settled and all hands were raised Saturday night at St. Louis’ Center, the talk once again was surrounding the impressive performance not by the Hawkeyes, but by Penn State.
Iowa entered the season, and the tournament itself, as the overwhelming favorite. The Hawkeyes brought to the table a senior-laden team led by Lee, fellow Pennsylvania native and former Franklin Regional High School teammate Michael Kemerer, as well as Missouri transfer Jaydin Eierman, a three-time All-American and himself an individual title threat at 141 pounds.
The Nittany Lions, meanwhile, were a host of unknowns. Sure, they had title threats in senior Nick Lee at 141, junior Roman Bravo-Young at 133, and star sophomore Aaron Brooks, but on the whole Penn State brought a whole lot of unknowns to the table. Cael Sanderson ran out a postseason lineup that included six freshmen, one of which moved up a weight to enter the lineup and failed to qualify the national tournament.
What resulted, however, was nothing short of remarkably impressive.
While the Nittany Lions finished in second place in the team standings, they crowned six All-Americans and may well have crowned seven had junior Brady Berge not injured his knee in the quarterfinals. More impressively, however, Penn State finished the tournament with four individual champions.
Bravo-Young, Lee, Brooks and freshman Carter Starocci all claimed their first individual titles of their college careers. Bravo-Young did so by upending prohibitive favorite and for USA Wrestling world team member Daton Fix. Lee downed Eierman, whom he had lost twice previously in their college careers, including the Big Ten Tournament finals just weeks ago. Brooks claimed a 3-2 victory over Pennsylvania product Trent Hidlay of North Carolina State, and Starocci defeated the far more seasoned Kemerer in sudden victory after losing to him 7-2 at the conference tournament.
And so, while the Hawkeyes took to the center mat on Saturday night to collect the team trophy, they had just one individual champion standing along the four Nittany Lions. Both teams appear set to return their entire lineups in the 2021-22 season, so it may well be that Iowa enters the year as favorites to retain its well-earned national title.
Penn State, however, retains its status as the top dog from the perception standpoint even in a year where it was temporarily knocked from its perch. Meanwhile, the six freshmen, who accounted for just 44 of the 113.5 team points, return with a wealth of upside and a fire that hasn’t burned quite the same in State College since the end of that 2015 season.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
