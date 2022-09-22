This might be a good time for the Gettysburg Warriors to buy a lottery ticket.
Matt Heiser’s club gambled early and cashed in a fake punt that went for a touchdown on their first possession of the night. It was all the points Gettysburg (4-1) would need in a 14-0 victory over Mechanicsburg (1-4) in a Mid-Penn Colonial Division clash at Memorial Park Stadium on Thursday night.
On fourth down from their own 33-yard line, Brady Heiser — the Warriors’ sophomore quarterback who doubles as the team’s punter — uncorked a dart that Tanner Newman snared in stride. The senior wideout wove through the secondary on a scoring strike that covered 67 yards. The play was a “silent audible” based on the sympatico between the two teammates.
“It’s the chemistry we have between us,” Newman explained. “He always knows where I’ll be.”
Added Heiser, “I saw where the defender was playing him and didn’t need to make a sound. The defense did a wonderful job of shutting them out the rest of the game.”
Their coach had no trouble with the duo’s ad lib.
“They have choices they can make in that situation,” said Matt Heiser of the risky ploy. “They trust each other so I trust them.”
The Warriors lost a fumble, but a Sean Higgins interception spoiled the Wildcats’ chance to capitalize. Late in the second quarter, Parker Sample jumped in front of the intended receiver for a pick that nearly went for six. The Warrior defense stopped him at their own 35 after a 35-yard return by Sample. With only six seconds left in the period, the Cats ran out of clock.
Mechanicsburg threatened in the second half, but defensive gems by Jayden Cramer and Dunn Kessel kept the clean sheet intact.
“The defense is plugging together,” said Coach Heiser. “They are making great plays. They listen well and are willing to make adjustments. They’ve been great to coach I’m proud of all of them.”
Midway through the third quarter, Gettysburg drove 57 yards for a second trek to the end zone. Heiser found a seam — and the promised land — on a zone read run that went for 13 yards.
Newman added a late interception for good measure. Jayden Johnson topped 100 yards for the fifth consecutive contest and finished with 158 yards on 29 carries. Heiser completed nine of 15 attempts for 126 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
The Warriors will have an extra day of rest before they host Shippensburg for their homecoming next Friday. Mechanicsburg tussles with East Pennsboro.
Mechanicsburg 0 0 0 0 — 0
G-Tanner Newman 67 pass from Brady Heiser (Jordan Gondwe kick) 10:10
G-Heiser 13 run (Gondwe kick) 5:32
Penalties-yards 9-80 5-30
Rushing: G-Jayden Johnson 29-158, Cody Furman 8-31, Brady Heiser 6-27, Preston Burrell 5-13, Tanner Newman 2-1; M-Jeff Lougee 14-71, Parker Sample 16-64, Thomas Sage 2-3, Josh Smith 1-1.
Passing: G-Heiser 9-15-126-1; M-Lougee 6-17-85-2, Eli Reider 0-3-0-0.
Receiving: G-David Beamer 4-32, Newman 3-80, Jakaree Anderson 1-8, Sean Higgins 1-6; M-Smith 2-51, Sample 2-8, Seth Brubaker 1-15, Henry Notarfrancesco 1-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.