HEISER

Gettysburg quarterback Brady Heiser scrambles during a game against New Oxford earlier this season. On Thursday, Heiser rushed for a touchdown in the Warriors' 14-0 win at Mechanicsburg. 

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

This might be a good time for the Gettysburg Warriors to buy a lottery ticket.

Matt Heiser’s club gambled early and cashed in a fake punt that went for a touchdown on their first possession of the night. It was all the points Gettysburg (4-1) would need in a 14-0 victory over Mechanicsburg (1-4) in a Mid-Penn Colonial Division clash at Memorial Park Stadium on Thursday night.

