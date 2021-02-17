Northeastern’s opening-minute blitz was not enough to put away a stubborn New Oxford club Wednesday. A third-quarter run didn’t do the trick, either. Nor did a strong fourth-quarter start.
The Bobcats ultimately closed the door on the Colonials not with any single game-turning play or decisive run, but through weathering 32 high-stress minutes that included plenty of mini-runs, momentum shifts, and traded buckets.
The reward for Northeastern’s persistence was a 58-52 victory in a YAIAA-1 boys’ basketball contest that carried big implications for both teams’ District 3 Class 5A playoff qualification hopes, as the No. 12 Bobcats solidified their standing in the 16-team field and the No. 20 Colonials missed an opportunity to make a jump into contention.
The Bobcats only trailed for a total of 12 seconds Wednesday, but the contest was a single-digit game for its final 28 minutes—a scenario that never let the front-runners truly relax.
“If we wouldn’t have won that one it would have been pretty crushing,” Northeastern coach Jon Eyster said. “I’m happy for the kids because they needed that win. We have a rough stretch, with seven games in 10 days and four games in five days.”
Northeastern’s start made it seem like the Bobcats would be headed for a much easier night. Their half-court offense clicked in the game’s opening minute, as Northeastern went 3-for-3 from 3-point range with three assists on its opening trio of possessions. That run gave the Bobcats a 9-0 lead after just 71 seconds and forced New Oxford to burn a timeout.
Then, in would be the night’s running theme, the Colonials began chipping away the Northeastern lead. The Bobcats went through a field goal drought of 6:30, and Connor Jenkins’ 3-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer pulled the Ox within 13-12.
“The effort was very good,” New Oxford coach Nate Myers said. “Our guys battled start to finish. They jumped us early and we could have folded our tents, but we kept playing and got ourselves right back into the game.”
The tight margins would continue for the remainder of the game. The Colonials finally broke through early in the third, when Jenkins hit a triple and then Braden Carver nailed a short jumper to give New Oxford a 29-27 lead, the Colonials’ first advantage of the night.
Northeastern responded with a 7-0 run, followed by a New Oxford surge that tied it again at 35-35. Finally, Northeastern’s Nick Rizzuto closed the third with a 3-pointer to put the Bobcats ahead, and there they would finally stay. Rizzuto knocked down five 3-pointers on the night.
“Nick made a lot of three’s tonight, and that kind of saved us,” Eyster said. “That, and Jackson (Burnham) was a little hard for them to guard inside. If we get a little better at finishing, we can be dangerous.”
Northeastern’s margin stayed between two and eight points throughout the fourth, and New Oxford could never string together the productive possessions needed to finish the comeback.
“Especially late, we just had some unforced errors,” Myers said. “Sometimes we have some turnovers that are just untimely. We don’t get a chance to score, they get an extra chance.”
Jenkins led all scorers with 19, while Aden Strausbaugh netted 17 for the Colonials. Carver pulled down 13 rebounds, eight of them in the second half. Rizzuto, with 15 points, led a quartet of Bobcats in double digits.
Northeastern 13 13 12 20 — 58
New Oxford 12 10 13 17 — 52
Northeastern (58): Hamilton 2 2-4 6, Capo 2 0-2 5, Mallory 3 2-4 10, Perez 3 3-6 10, Rizzuto 5 0-0 15, Sadowski 1 0-0 2, Burnham 4 3-4 10. Totals: 20 9-20 58.
New Oxford (52): Aden Strausbaugh 7 0-0 17, Conner Rebert 1 0-1 2, Braden Carver 3 2-2 9, Adam Pascoe 2 0-0 4, Connor Jenkins 7 1-2 19, Luke Rickrode 0 1-2 1. Non-scorers: Floyd, Crabbs. Totals: 20 4-7 52.
3-pointers: NE-Rizzuto 5, Mallory 2, Capo, Perez; NO-Jenkins 4, Strausbaugh 3, Carver
