Gettysburg put up big second innings in both games to sweep Haverford in Centennial Conference softball Saturday. The Bullets scored four in the second inning of game one as part of a 6-2 victory before plating five in the second inning of Game 2 en route to an 8-0, run-rule win for the sweep.
• Olivia Moser led the Bullets (15-10-1, 4-2 CC) with three hits and three RBI on the afternoon, including a solo home run in Game 2.
• Jess Campana added four hits.
• Mia Kessinger paced the Fords (14-13-1, 2-3-1 CC) with three hits in the two games.
• Giovanna Komst (Londonderry, N.H./Londonderry) poked a one-out single into right field in the bottom of the second inning of game one. After a Jess Campana single to the gap, a throwing error on a ground ball loaded the bases with no outs. Lily Mader followed with a two-run double for a 2-0 lead. After a strikeout, Lauren O’Leary sliced a double into right to score two more and stretch the lead to 4-0.
• Julia Smith and Olivia Moser led off the third with back-to-back singles. After a wild pitch moved both runners up a base, Campana singled home both runners for a 6-0 lead.
• Paige Forry continued to cruse, allowing just one baserunner through the first four innings before Jocelyn Lee led off the fifth inning with a chopper to the right side that took a high hop into right field. A Molly Kaufman sacrifice attempt stayed on the line for a bunt single and runners at first and second. After a throwing error on the next sacrifice attempt score the first Haverford run of the game, a successful sacrifice moved two into scoring position with one out. A wild pitch on a strikeout loaded the bases for Addie Sapirstein, who lofted a sacrifice fly to left to make it 6-2.
• In Game 2, Allegra DeCandia lined a single into left to start the second inning. After a sacrifice and flyout, Carlie Goldstein drew a walk. Mader followed with an infield single to load the bases before a wild pitch scored DeCandia for a 1-0 lead. Bailey Quinn worked a walk to load the bases before O’Leary and Smith each drew back-to-back bases-loaded walks to make it a 3-0 game and force a pitching change. Moser followed with a single to center, scoring Quinn and O’Leary for a 5-0 lead.
• The Bullets were limited to just one baserunner after that until Moser led off the home fifth with a line-drive home run to left field. DeCandia followed with another single to left and Komst poked a single up the middle to put the game-ending runs on base. After a flyout, Goldstein drove a ball to the fence in left for a double to score pinch-runner Katherine Speltz and Komst to end the game.
• Paige Forry went the distance in game one, striking out four and not walking anyone. She allowed just three hits. Megan Hughes got the complete-game shutout in the nightcap with two strikeouts and five hits allowed.
• Lauren O’Leary and Jess Campana both recorded three hits in game one.
• Olivia Moser and Allegra DeCandia recorded two knocks each in Game 2.
• The Bullets rapped out 19 hits in the twinbill while limiting the Fords to just eight combined.
• It was the third run-rule victory in the last four conference games for Gettysburg.
• Olivia Moser reached 99 career hits with her fifth-inning home run.
Gettysburg returns to action at Hood on Tuesday. The first game of the doubleheader begins at 3 p.m.
