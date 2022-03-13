Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball repeated its run in the Northeast Conference Tournament, battling as the No. 3 seed to earn a second consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament. Playing in front of 2,272 excited fans at Knott Arena – a record for a NEC women’s title game – the Mount defeated No. 7 seed Bryant by a final of 60-42 on Sunday.
The return to March Madness is the fourth in program history, and Sunday made five overall NEC Championships. This unit joins the 1993, 1994, 1995 and 2021 squads.
Michaela Harrison took home tournament MVP honors after a spectacular performance over three games, culminating in a 17-point effort in the finale. Kendall Bresee added 13 points and five rebounds. Isabella Hunt led all rebounders with six. Down to seven players due to injuries, every available member supplied at least three points, one rebound and a steal.
The Mount also received gutsy performances from sophomores Jessica Tomasetti and Jada Lee. Tomasetti added seven points, three boards and a block. Lee extended several possessions with four offensive rebounds, coupled with four points.
After upsetting the No. 2 and No. 1 seeds coming into Sunday, Bryant ended their tenacious run with a final record of 10-22. Brooke Bjelko finished with 16 for the Bulldogs.
Kayla Agentowicz sent the crowd into a frenzy on the first possession. Forcing a Bulldogs turnover, the sixth year guard broke through the paint and supplied a successful layup. Bryant took brief one point leads at two junctions before the Mount grabbed it back on a Harrison triple. The sides fought to a 14-13 score after the first quarter.
Mount St. Mary’s took control in the second quarter. Hunt tallied four in a row to put the Mountaineers up 22-15 with 6:59 to go. During the final minute, Tess Borgosz forced another turnover, allowing Bresee to convert a layup. Harrison’s drive on the next possession gave the Mount a 33-22 halftime advantage.
A 6-2 run to open the third quarter buried all doubts of a championship victory. Bresee’s step back jumper with 8:22 left forced the Bulldogs to call timeout. Bryant made only minimum cuts into their deficit. Another Harrison driving layup in the first moments of the fourth pushed the Mount to a 52-31 lead – their largest of the night. As Bresee and Agentowicz received the heroic send off from the crowd, Harrison clinched the game high in points with a 3-pointer to cap off the championship run.
Hours after punching their ticket to the NCAA Tournament, Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball found out their opponent. Slotted in the Bridgeport Region, the Mount took a spot in the play-in game as a No. 16 seed, facing the Big South champion Longwood Lancers.
Tip-off is 7 p.m. from Raleigh, N.C., and is televised on ESPN2.
The Mountaineers are making history as one of the inaugural First Four teams, playing in the expanded field of 68. Howard and Incarnate Word round out the field, competing in the Greensboro Region.
Finishing the year at 16-12, Mount St. Mary’s slots as a No. 16 seed in any tournament for the first time. In previous appearances, the team has seeded 13th, 14th and 15th.
Longwood won the Big South regular season and tournament, defeating Campbell in the championship game. At 21-11 the Lancers are making their first-ever trip to the NCAA Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.