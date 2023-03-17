Penn State University freshman Levi Haines is one win away from a national championship.
Haines scored a 5-3 decision over Nebraska’s Peyton Robb in the 157-pound semifinals Friday night to book a spot in the title bout of the NCAA Division I National Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Haines will face top-seeded Austin O’Connor of North Carolina in the finals, which begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday on ESPN.
Haines (24-1) won by fall in Friday afternoon’s quarterfinals after mounting a huge comeback. The Biglerville High School graduate fell behind No. 7 Bryce Andonian of Virginia Tech, 6-0, in the opening moments of their bout. After working off his back, Haines began to rally. An escape and takedown trimmed Andonian’s lead to 6-4 with a minute left in the second period. Haines hit another takedown with 21 seconds left, making it 7-6 Andonian going into the third period.
Haines allowed an escape to begin the third and quickly took down a tiring Andonian at 1:47 to level the bout at 8-8. Haines then opted to work a turn, quickly horsing Andonian to his back for a fall in 6:12 that secured All-American status.
In the semis, Haines met Robb in a rematch of the Big Ten finals. Following a scoreless first period, Robb escaped eight seconds into the second take a 1-0 lead. Haines hit a shot and finished a takedown at the 37-second mark to lead 2-1, before Robb escaped 11 seconds later.
Knotted at 2-2, Haines escaped 21 seconds into the third to take a 3-2 lead. With Robb pressuring, Haines burrowed in for a second takedown, finishing at the 34-second mark to lead 5-2. He yielded a late escape to set the final margin and lock up his fourth win of the tournament.
Haines looks to become a national champion Saturday when he meets O’Connor (22-0), a senior who won a national title at 149 pounds two years ago. O’Connor placed eighth at 157 last season.
Penn State enjoyed tremendous success on Friday as Roman Bravo-Young (133), Carter Starocci (174), Aaron Brooks (184) and Greg Kerkvliet (285) joined Haines in the finals. Bravo-Young, Starocci and Brooks are all two-time defending champions.
Nittany Lions Beau Bartlett (141) and Shayne Van Ness (149) suffered losses in their respective semifinal bouts.
Penn State holds a commanding lead in the team race as it looks to secure it’s 10th national title under head coach Cael Sanderson.
