Penn State University freshman Levi Haines is one win away from a national championship.

Haines scored a 5-3 decision over Nebraska’s Peyton Robb in the 157-pound semifinals Friday night to book a spot in the title bout of the NCAA Division I National Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Haines will face top-seeded Austin O’Connor of North Carolina in the finals, which begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday on ESPN.

