Cashtown 3, Littlestown 2
Cashtown 4, Littlestown 0
Cashtown (10-1-1) scored all of its runs in the opener in the last inning and all of its runs in the nightcap in the first inning to sweep a doubleheader with Littlestown on Sunday afternoon.
Down a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh in the first game, the Pirates received a run-scoring hit from Chase King, a sacrifice fly from Tyler Reinert, then a wild pitch allowed King to scamper home from third with the winning run.
In the second game, Dylan Ed hit a three-run homer in the opening frame to key a four-run rally and Anthony Lippy took it from there.
Lippy fired a one-hit shutout with ten strikeouts and two walks. It took him 97 pitches to go the distance.
While no players on either team had more than one hit in the second game, Zach Ketterman, Zach Koons and King each had two for the Pirates in Game 1 and Dodger Jacob Crawmer also had two knocks in the opener.
Littlestown 000 200 0 — 2 8 1
Cashtown 000 000 3 — 3 8 0
Calvin Benevento, Justin Keith (7); Austin Kunkel, Simeon Davis (6). SO-BB: Benevento 1-0, Keith 0-1; Kunkel 3-1, Davis 1-2. W — Davis. L — Keith. 2B: L-Tanner Kohler; C-King.
Littlestown 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
Cashtown 400 000 x — 4 3 0
Jake Saylor; Anthony Lippy. SO-BB: Saylor 3-5; Lippy 10-2. W — Lippy. L — Saylor. HR: C-Dylan Ed.
Mason-Dixon 3, Biglerville 0
Mason-Dixon (8-6) received an excellent pitching performance from Frank McCreary as he scattered six hits in shutting out the Black Sox to earn the victory on Saturday afternoon.
McCreary fanned eight hitters and issued one free pass.
Robert Gallet was plunked with the bases loaded in the sixth to force in the first run of the game and the Rebels tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the seventh on an RBI two-bagger by Eric Deitz and a run-scoring single from Jacob Hall.
Mason-Dixon 000 001 2 — 3 8 1
Biglerville 000 000 0 — 0 6 0
Frank McCreary; Tanner Byers. SO-BB: McCreary 8-1; Byers 9-4. 2B: MD-Eric Deitz 2, Caleb Ludwig.
Biglerville 8, Frederick 5
Biglerville 5, Frederick 0
The Black Sox bounced back from Saturday’s loss to Mason-Dixon by sweeping a twinbill from the Flying Dogs on Sunday.
Logan Brewer starred on the hill in Game 2 with a two-hitter that saw the young righty strikeout two and walk two. He has also aided his own cause with two knocks and an RBI.
Biglerville (9-7) broke the game open in the fourth with a four-spot that was aided by a Flying Dog error.
In the opener, the Sox erased a 4-1 deficit in the fifth with a seven-run uprising. Brewer and Pat Armor each supplied two-run doubles to the decisive rally.
Frederick 020 021 0 — 5 9 0
Biglerville 100 070 x — 8 6 2
John Kominars, Matthew Hughes (6); Noah Ayers, Liam Cook (6). SO-BB: Kominars 6-6, Hughes 0-0; Ayers 5-2, Cook 1-2. W — Ayers. L — Kominars. 2B: F-Curt Moore; B-Pat Armor, Brandon Miller, Logan Brewer, Dylan Johnson.
Frederick 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
Biglerville 100 400 x — 5 7 0
Matthew Hughes; Logan Brewer. SO-BB: Hughes 4-2; Brewer 2-2. W — Brewer. L — Hughes. 2B: B-Brandon Miller, Logan Brewer.
Shippensburg 7, New Oxford 1
New Oxford 10, Shippensburg 4
The Twins and Stars each took a game of the teams’ doubleheader on Sunday afternoon.
Ship (4-11) busted open a tie-game with a five-run fifth inning to earn the win in the opener.
New Oxford (5-12) posted a season-high in runs in the second game to earn the split, as the Twins tallied a combined eight runs in the fifth and sixth innings to secure victory.
Aaron Dupler, Matt Martin and Jason Miller each drove in a pair of runs for the Ox in Game 2, while the Twins showed great patience at the plate up and down their batting order. They drew 16 free passes.
Shippensburg 100 051 0 — 7 10 0
New Oxford 001 000 0 — 1 5 4
Schrim, Walter (6); Derek Huff, A.J. Bullock (6). SO-BB: Schrim 5-7, Walter 2-1; Huff 9-2, Bullock 4-0. W — Schrim. L — Huff. 2B: S-Schrim.
Shippensburg 000 100 3 — 4 7 1
New Oxford 100 135 x — 10 7 0
Centella, Walter (4), Saduary (5), Williams (6), Weldon (6); Gino Grob, Derek Smith (7). SO-BB: Centella 8-8, Walter 0-1, Saduary 1-4, Williams 0-2, Weldon 1-1; Grob 5-3, Smith 1-1. W — Grob. L — Centella. 2B: NO-Jason Miller.
