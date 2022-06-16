Unable to throw his curveball effectively, Jesse Bitzer relied heavily on his fastball for most of the night. But the big right-hander was still able to dominate in leading New Oxford to an 8-2 victory over visiting Northeastern in York Adams American Legion baseball action Wednesday night at New Oxford High School.
Bitzer threw 6 2/3 innings and allowed two runs (zero earned) on three hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk. He threw strikes on 65 of his 110 pitches.
“I was mainly throwing my fastball for the first five innings,” Bitzer said. “I was finally able to find the right arm slot on my curve in the last two innings, so I started throwing a lot more of them late in the game.”
New Oxford (6-0) showed a lot of patience at the plate, drawing ten free passes from a trio of Northeastern hurlers.
That patience began in the second inning following a pair of singles by Adam Pascoe and Coy Baker to begin the frame.
Bitzer began a parade of four consecutive free passes earned by the hosts’ hitters when he worked a seven-pitch at bat to pack the sacks.
Then walks by Cade Baker, A.J. Bachota and Gavin Haifley each forced in a run to give the Ox a 3-0 advantage.
Back-to-back fielder choice ground outs by Devin Ryan and Jacob Sharrer widened New Oxford’s lead to 5-0.
Armed with a sizable edge, Bitzer kept mowing through the visiting hitters, crescendoing when he found his curveball in the top of the sixth and struck out the side in order.
“Jesse probably didn’t have his best stuff tonight, but not his best is still pretty dang good,” New Oxford head coach Scott Anderson said. “Then he found his curveball in the sixth and was even better.”
New Oxford carried a 6-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth when Sharrer singled and Kolton Haifley and Pascoe each walked to load the bases with no one out.
“We want our guys to have quality at bats up there at the plate,” Anderson said. “Tonight, we were able to do that.”
Bitzer added, “We worked our at bats, drew a lot of walks and knocked their pitcher out of the game early.”
RBI ground outs by Coy Baker and Bitzer bumped the lead to 8-0.
Bitzer took the mound in the seventh, seeking a shutout. However, it wasn’t meant to be.
Quinn Shindler reached on an error to begin the seventh and Brinden Floyd followed with an RBI double. After back-to-back strikeouts, another error kept the game going and signaled the end of the line for Bitzer.
Cade Baker replaced him and threw four pitches to induce a ground out to end the game.
The Ox played the game with just nine players due to vacations for part of the team, but Anderson wasn’t disappointed by the chance to get some of his younger players some in-game action.
“We’re trying to expand the skillset of our older guys and to evaluate the younger guys that we have,” he said. “We like to get them an opportunity to play and this is really what we do this for. So I have a better idea of what I’ll have to work with come next spring when the high school season starts.”
Sharrer was the only player on either side to have more than one hit, but six hitters for the Ox reached base at least two times.
New Oxford returns to the diamond with a quick turnaround as Hanover comes calling for a 6 p.m. start tonight.
Northeastern 000 000 2 — 2 3 2
New Oxford 050 012 x — 8 6 2
Zach Bortner, Drew Barshinger (2), Brinden Floyd (4) and Tristen Eckenrode; Jesse Bitzer, Cade Baker (7) and Coy Baker. SO-BB: Bortner 2-4, Barshinger 3-4, Floyd 2-2; Bitzer 11-1, Baker 0-0. W — Bitzer. L — Bortner.
