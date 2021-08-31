The Adams County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame wishes to announce the inductees for the class of 2021.
The living recipients are: Raymond Gouker, honored for his play at Delone High School and Shippensburg University and later as a coach; Sarah Hunt Hewitt who excelled in track and field at Fairfield High School and Shippensburg University; Evan Lewis who excelled in football at Gettysburg and Penn State; Robert Rohrbaugh who earned his nod as as a pitcher at Littlestown High School, Clemson University and in the pros; and Emily Weaner Cullinan who was a noted swimmer at Gettysburg High School and Louisiana State University. In addition, we will induct Meredith Cox Crawford, a basketball phenom at Delone High School and Georgetown University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.