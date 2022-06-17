The Frederick Keys (7-5) split the series one game apiece against Mahoning Valley (10-2), defeating the Draft League’s best team by a final score of 5-3 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium in front of a home crowd of 3,005 on Senior Day, presented by The Centers of Advanced Orthopaedics at MMI.
Frederick Keys pitching combined to strikeout 15 Mahoning Valley hitters, matching a season high set on June 7 at West Virginia. Starting pitcher Anthony Figueroa (Dyersburg St.) led the way with four strikeouts in 3.0 shutout innings in his first start of the summer
.
With the Keys trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh, the Keys rallied with two outs for three runs in the seventh to take the lead for good. David Castillo (Chipola College) scored on a wild pitch to tie the game and Daniel Figueroa’s (Indian Hills Junior College) two-run double eventually broke the tie.
Nander de Sedas (Missouri) and Jake Plastiak (Kentucky) both homered while Petey Guo (MLB China Academy) collected two hits in his Keys debut.
Frederick will host West Virginia for a three-game series beginning on Friday, June 17. After the game, there will be postgame fireworks, presented by American Disposal Systems.
Mahoning Valley 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 3 7 0
Frederick 0 0 0 1 0 0 3 1 x 5 8 2
