By Tom Sixeas
Times Sports Writer
With practice kicking off last week, we are less than a week away from the first matches of the 2022 soccer season. Here’s a few things to keep an eye on as the girls soccer season rolls along.
Fairfield girls trying to get back atop YAIAA-3
From 2016-20, the Knights rolled off a 61-2-1 divisional record earning at least a share of the title in every season. They went undefeated in 2016, 2018 and 2019. Their only blemishes were a loss to Delone Catholic in 2017, and a loss and draw to Bermudian Springs in 2020.
In 2021, the Eagles defeated them twice to wrestle the crown away and the Knights are looking to get it back this season.
“Last year Bermudian had a very strong team and we got hit by some injuries, including season-ending ones to Ava Demming and Breana Valentine,” head coach Owen Phelan said via email. “This year, we need to stay healthy and develop our team discipline. We are looking forward to a competitive season, especially against the always-strong Bermudian Springs and a powerful Delone squad.”
While first team YAIAA-3 coaches’ selection Honey Strosnider, a defender, and midfielder Emma Dennison both graduated, the cupboard isn’t close to empty for Phelan.
He’s got Valentine, a first team selection at striker back, along with second team midfielders Audrey Chesko, Cadence Holmberg and Therese Phelan. In addition to Demming and Kayleigh Bollinger returning as defenders.
Squirettes looking to improve on a solid 2021 campaign
Delone earned the third seed in the District 3 Class 1A tournament but was upset by sixth-seeded Brandywine Heights in the quarterfinals to finish the year 10-7-1.
The team will need to replace the production of striker Amy Rupp (19 goals, 11 assists) and defense of Emily McCann, both of whom earned YAIAA-3 second team nods. They also lost midfielder McKenzie Lee, winger Abigael Vingsen (8 g, 6 a) and three-year starting keeper Kallie Gilbart to graduation.
Longtime head coach Derf Maitland will have the services of returning seniors Maddie O’Brien (25 g) and Finna Mochi (17 g) to build his offensive attack around. Both were named YAIAA-3 first teamers.
“Looking at the division, there’s more parity than at any other time in my 12 years here. Any of four or five teams could step up and I’d like to think that Delone will be at the top of the division with O’Brien and Mochi returning, in addition to several other starters,” Maitland said. “The key for us is to settle our defense after Emily and Kallie’s graduation. Sophomore keeper Molly Flemming is already impressive and we have a strong class of freshmen and sophomores who will be key assets.”
School records within reach for Biglerville’s Rodgers
Canner midfielder Brylee Rodgers begins her senior campaign with 49 goals and 26 assists for 124 career points and all three of those school records could fall this season.
2019 grad Carly Stoner currently holds all of the records with 66 goals, 35 assists and 167 points. If Rodgers were to repeat her 2021 season of 20 goals, 10 assists and 50 total points, she would end her time in Black & Gold atop all of the lists.
“Brylee is a very humble teammate. She makes everyone around her better and her teammates look up to her,” head coach Brooke Gates said via email. “She is a leader of our team and helps to bring out the best in all of our players when they are on the field with her.”
Gates is in her first year as head coach after serving as previous coach Les Heggan’s assistant last year.
Rodgers is not the only returning starter for the Canners with YAIAA-3 first team selection Abrielle Ponce, a sophomore midfielder, topping the list of returnees.
Also back are senior keeper Emily Woolson, senior forward Maci Dinges, senior defender Amahirani Zavala and sophomore midfielder Mari Alvarez.
“Our goal this season is to produce a winning record,” Gates said. “Many games were decided in the final minutes last year. We worked hard this offseason and are hopeful that our players will be able to produce a different outcome this season.”
Warriors carry 28-match division unbeaten streak with them from YAIAA to Mid-Penn
Gettysburg captured its first division title in program history in 2019 when it shared the crown with Susquehannock. Then the Warriors took both for themselves in the past two seasons.
The success that the team has had over the past few seasons has seen them qualify for the district tournament the last four years. But the Warriors have been unable to advance past the district quarterfinals, losing in that round in each of the past three seasons.
Gone from the slate is Susquehannock, the team’s top division rival in recent years. But the York County Warriors will be replaced by Northern, a former foe from Gettysburg’s last go-around in the Mid-Penn Conference. The Polar Bears regularly contend for the district title, having played in the championship match four times in the past decade, bringing home the gold in 2013.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.