1984 was the year that Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ was released. The Soviet Union boycotted the Los Angeles Olympics. Ronald Reagan defeated Walter Mondale for the U.S. presidency. And the Fairfield girls’ basketball team last beat Gettysburg. That is, until Wednesday night in Fairfield, where the Knights played tenacious defense and hit shots when they needed to in defeating Gettysburg, 39-35.

Fairfield coach Andrew Ditty has been very diligent over the last few years in building the Fairfield program to one of respectability. While this year’s Gettysburg team is not on a par with the Warriors’ senior-laden team of last year, it was still a team that Fairfield could once only dream of beating.

