GIRLS SOCCER
Delone Catholic 7, York Country Day 0
With senior Fina Mochi leading the way with a pair of goals and four assists, the Squirettes won for the fifth straight time as they downed the visiting Greyhounds on Tuesday afternoon.
Senior Maddie O'Brien also scored twice and handed out an assist for the winners, who received a combined clean sheet effort from Molly Fleming and Violetta Kojik.
York CD 0 0 - 0
Delone 5 2 - 7
Goals: DC - Fina Mochi 2, Maddie O'Brien 2, Julianna Donahue, Maggie Rabaiotti, Marissa Moore. Assists: DC - Mochi 4, O'Brien, Katie Norris. Shots: YCD - 2; DC - 15. Corners: YCD - 2; DC - 6. Saves: YCD - Talim Leschke (7); DC - Molly Fleming (0), Violetta Kojik (2).
BOYS SOCCER
Bermudian Springs 1, Fairfield 0
Alex Alvardo's first half goal was the only the tally of the match as the Eagles bounced back from a shutout loss to Biglerville in their previous contest. They've won two of their last three.
Keeper Alan Felipe gobbled up 12 saves to earn the shutout.
Meanwhile, the Knights have dropped six straight matches.
Bermudian 1 0 - 1
Fairfield 0 0 - 0
Goals: BS - Alex Alvardo. Assists: BS - Abdiel Olvera. Shots: BS - 6; F - 12. Corners: BS - 4; F - 4. Saves: BS - Alan Felipe (12); F - Tyler Mumpower (5).
GIRLS TENNIS
Bermudian Springs 4, Biglerville 1
The Eagles have won two of their last three matches after dropping their previous four following a victory over the Canners on Tuesday afternoon.
Biglerville has now dropped two straight, after winning five of six.
Singles: 1. Amelia Peters (BS) d. Autumn Slaybaugh 6-4, 4-6, 9-7; 2. Molly Koram (BS) d. Dylanie Castillo-Salazar 6-3, 7-5; 3. Fallon Miller (BS) won by forfeit.
Doubles: 1. Gabby Pirich/Hannah Orndorff (B) d. Leslie Torres/Greta Hovey 6-4, 2-6, 6-1; 2. Ava Leatherman/Ella Somerville (BS) d. Grace Buchheister/Sara Clouse 6-2, 6-2.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Delone Catholic 3, Littlestown 1
The Squirettes took the first two sets, then dropped the third, but bounced back to grab the fourth set and the match over the Thunderbolts 25-20, 25-16, 21-25, 25-12.
Denae Bello had 13 kills and eight digs for the winners, while Meredith Keefer cracked 16 kills. Campbell Chronister served seven aces and handed out 39 assists, while Emma Anderson led the way with nine digs.
Ellie Staub had 20 assists and four aces for the Bolts, while Jenna Young supplied 15 digs.
YAIAA Golf Match at Gettysburg National
Delone Catholic ran away from the field, winning the tournament by 34 strokes over second-place York Catholic.
Squire Tim Burke took medalist honors with a 73, while Bermudian Springs' Mason Diaz was third after he carded a 78.
Team: 1. Delone Catholic 322; 2. York Catholic 356; 3. Bermudian Springs 362; 4. Fairfield 377; 5. Hanover 409; 6. York Tech 431.
Delone Catholic: Tim Burke 73, Evan Glass 81, Bryson Kopp 84, Camdyn Keller 97.
Bermudian Springs: Mason Diaz 78, Derek Freeman 86, Aaron Weigle 98, Freeman Kuntz 100, Teegan Byers 103, Mitchell McClintic 108, Abram Orndorff 109, John Mehl 114.
Fairfield: Kaiden Merson 88, Elysabeth Haugh 94, Jarrett Howe 96, Brady Cree 99.
