Trailing by a run in the top of the seventh, Delone Catholic was able to get runners to second and third with no outs, but the Squires were unable to push any runs across and fell to District 5 champion Everett, 1-0, in the PIAA Class 2A baseball semifinals Monday afternoon at Greene Township Park in Scotland.
Everett (20-2) had scored the game’s only run in the bottom of the sixth with a trio of singles.
Kason Hinish reached on an infield single and Karson Reffner followed with a knock to give the Warriors a pair of runners with one down.
Following a fly out, Sidric Grove singled to left-center to plate pinch runner Jacob Price from second.
That prompted a visit to Squire hurler Jake Sherdel by assistant coach Brett Smith. Sherdel stayed in the game and induced a ground out to end the inning.
“I knew that I wasn’t coming out of the game. I was frustrated that I gave up a run, but determined to stay in,” Sherdel said. “At that point, I wanted to keep them to one run and give us a chance in the seventh.”
Squire head coach Jim Smith said of Sherdel, “Jake is such a tough competitor and he always wants the ball. He was excellent today.”
Everett starter Trenten Mellott breezed through the first six frames on 69 pitches, 46 of them strikes. He allowed two hits with five strikeouts and no walks. However, he was lifted in favor of southpaw Calvin Iseminger.
Delone catcher Brodie Collins greeted Iseminger with a whistling line drive into the left field corner for a lead-off double. Trent Giraffa was looking to sac bunt, but an error allowed Collins to move up a base and Giraffa to reach second.
Iseminger fanned the next hitter, then Nic Pierce tried to bunt Collins in with a safety squeeze. A bobble by Warrior backstop Ian Klahre on the flip from Iseminger gave Collins a chance, but Klahre recovered in time to apply the tag.
“It was do-or-die at that point,” Smith said of the decision to bunt. “Their catcher bobbled the ball, but he got it back in time to get the out.”
Iseminger struck out the next hitter to end it and earn the save.
“We hit a lot of balls hard today, but right at them, that’s baseball,” Smith said. “Some days you have good luck and some days you don’t. Today wasn’t our day.”
Everett threatened in the first when Mellott led off by getting on on an error that put him on second with no outs. He took third on a wild pitch, but got no further.
Collins produced a two-out single in the bottom of the first, but unfortunately for the Squires, they didn’t get another runner on until Brady Dettinburn singled to begin the sixth.
Dettinburn was cut down by Klahre trying to swipe second, then Myles Shearer reached base on an error and stole second. However Mellott retired the next two hitters to erase the threat.
Aside from Mellott in the first, the Warriors were unable to get a runner into scoring position until the bottom of the sixth.
Sherdel absorbed the loss despite throwing six strong innings and allowing a run and six hits with six strikeouts and no walks.
Delone (19-6) sees its season end at the furthest point in program history. The Squires’ previous best was three trips that ended in the state quarterfinals, most recently in 2013.
While the season didn’t have the storybook finish they were hoping for, Delone has a lot to be proud of. Including a division title for the first time since 2015, a District 3 crown for the first time since 2013 and a runner-up finish in the YAIAA tournament.
“It’s been so much fun throughout this season,” Smith said. “Being my first year as head coach, there was a little bit of a feeling out process between myself and the players. But the players bought into everything that the coaching staff wanted them to do.”
Sherdel added, “It was so much fun playing with this group of guys. We accomplished a lot and made a lot of memories.”
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Delone 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
Everett 000 001 x — 1 6 2
Jake Sherdel and Brodie Collins; Trenten Mellott, Calvin Iseminger (7) and Ian Klahre. SO-BB: Sherdel 6-0; Mellott 5-0, Iseminger 2-0. W — Mellott. L — Sherdel. 2B: DC-Collins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.